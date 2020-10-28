Shameful that civic bodies not releasing doctors’ salaries: CM

Kejriwal says Centre should give ₹12,000 crore to Delhi municipal corporations

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched an all-out attack on BJP-run civic bodies on Tuesday stating that the protest by municipal doctors who have allegedly not been paid their salaries for several months was “shameful”.

The move comes a day after the Mayors of the three civic bodies staged a protest outside Mr. Kejriwal’s official residence demanding dues worth ₹13,000 crore.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the Centre should grant funds to the civic bodies so that salaries of doctors and other workers can be released.

According to Delhi government sources, ₹1,965.91 crore was due to the municipalities between April 1 and October 26, out of which ₹1,752.61 crore had already been paid, and the remainder had already been disbursed and was in the process of being credited to the municipal corporations as per records of the Urban Development Department.

‘Civic bodies owe govt’

“The civic doctors are on strike due to non-payment of salaries for many months now. This is utterly shameful. The doctors who risked their lives to protect, treat, and serve us and our families, this is not right. This is a very sensitive matter, and there should be no politics on the issue,” the CM said.

“The civic bodies owe us ₹3,800 crore, which were given in the form of loans by the Delhi government. They also owe ₹3,000 crore in bills to the Delhi Jal Board. The Centre gives grants to all municipal corporations across the country, based on ₹485 per person. However, the Centre is not paying grants to the three Delhi civic bodies for the last few years,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

Since the population of Delhi is 2.25 crore, the per year calculation comes to ₹1,100-₹1,200 crore (according to ₹485 per person) which amounts to ₹12,000 crore for 10 years, Mr. Kejriwal said, adding that the Centre should give the money to the civic bodies “how else will they function”.

Out of the ₹12,000 crore, ₹6,000 crore is for salaries.

Mr. Kejriwal further said the Delhi government was also suffering from an economic loss because of the coronavirus pandemic and no tax collection.

“But still, we are managing the situation. We have not stopped salaries of our workers, including teachers,” he said, adding: “I want to appeal to the Centre, the doctors are suffering as they have not gotten salaries for many months now. In time of pandemic, when we should be rewarding them with medals for being on duty, they are not getting their salaries.”