Shaky start to Lockdown 4.0

NEW DELHI

18 May 2020 23:40 IST

Several shops in the city wait for go-ahead from Delhi govt.

The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown started with uncertainty in the Capital on Monday. Several shops that were allowed to function according to the Centre-issued guidelines waited for a go-ahead from the Delhi government to start. While many private vehicles were back on the roads, those relying on public transport were still left stranded with only a handful of autorickshaws and e-rickshaws plying on the roads.

In West Delhi, while most shops in markets close to residential areas opened, main market areas like Rajouri Garden and Punjabi Bagh remained shut except for a few stores, including those selling books, shoes and opticians that had already started functioning. At local markets across south Delhi, many repair shops and dry cleaners restarted their business.

No clarity

Gaurav Bhatia who runs a toy store in Govindpuri had the shutters only half way up. “The police had come and told us to not open up fully, since there wasn’t enough clarity yet,” he said. Regardless, no business had taken place till late afternoon, Mr. Bhatia said. The store which would generate a revenue of nearly ₹4 lakh a month, had no income as a consequence of the lockdown. “Our savings are running out. We hope things will pick up soon,” he said.

An autorickshaw driver, Krishan (45), a resident of East Delhi, said that he came out on the road for the first time since the lockdown. “There are only a few autos plying as we are still scared of being penalised by the police. I had to work because I have run out of money to feed my family,” he said, adding that he planning to place a plastic divider between the driver and passenger seat.

Laxmi Mondal, an auto driver from Tughlakabad Extension, didn’t know that autorickshaws were allowed to ply and had come out since he was bored of sitting indoors. “There is little business,” he said.Most of the main roads around the area, from Govindpuri to C.R. Park, have been blocked by police barricades. Commuting in these areas involves long detours, he said.

Another auto driver, Ram Babu, said that he had failed to get a single customer despite operating for nearly three hours on Monday afternoon. “By this time I would at least earn ₹150. I haven’t even had my boni [first earning]” he said.

Ashok Randhawa of Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Association said that a meeting was held between the police and market members to discuss the functioning of the odd-even scheme from Tuesday.

Markets to open

“Markets shall open from tomorrow. We have to take care that all guidelines are followed,” he said.

The new guidelines had thrown shopkeepers in markets in a tizzy, said Dev Raj Baweja of Sadar Bazar Market Association. “The onus has been put on traders instead of the government. As a result, associations across the city held meetings,” he said. Since Sadar Bazar came under a containment zone, there was no chance of it opening, he said. Odd-even opening and other possibilities were being explored at Connaught Place and Chandni Chowk markets as well, he said.

Traders hail move

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) welcomed the government’s decision to allow the opening of markets, stating that it would help bring Delhi’s economy back on track.

Secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said that the odd-even scheme may not be the best idea as business operations would not be able to run smoothly due to this. He suggested markets be bifurcated into blocks which be allowed to open for specific period of time. This, he said would be more systematic and fruitful. Issues with the odd-even system would, especially, arise with wholesale activities he said. The CAIT also raised the issue of commuting of traders from bordering States of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and appealed for smooth cross-border travel.