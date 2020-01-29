Shakeel Anjum Dehlvi seeks action against AAP candidate

BJP leader Shakeel Anjum Dehlvi moved a Delhi court on Tuesday seeking action against Aam Aadmi Party leader Shoaib Iqbal for allegedly cheating voters in his constituency by giving false information regarding a “pending trial” in his nomination papers.
Mr. Iqbal is contesting the Assembly polls from Matia Mahal.
The plea alleged that Mr. Iqbal, a former Congress MLA and ex-deputy Speaker of the Assembly, had concealed information about six pending criminal cases against him.
The court will hear the matter on February 19.
