Shakeel Anjum Dehlvi seeks action against AAP candidate

BJP leader Shakeel Anjum Dehlvi moved a Delhi court on Tuesday seeking action against Aam Aadmi Party leader Shoaib Iqbal for allegedly cheating voters in his constituency by giving false information regarding a “pending trial” in his nomination papers.

Mr. Iqbal is contesting the Assembly polls from Matia Mahal.

The plea alleged that Mr. Iqbal, a former Congress MLA and ex-deputy Speaker of the Assembly, had concealed information about six pending criminal cases against him.

The court will hear the matter on February 19.

