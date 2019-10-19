Shahpur Jat festival promises heritage walks, fashion shows and more

To highlight the urban village of Shahpur Jat which is home to potters, painters, trendy designers, boutiques and cafes, all located near the ruins of Alauddin Khilji’s medieval Siri Fort, the Delhi government along with Delhi Tourism is organising a two-day festival.

In its second edition, the Shahpur Jat Autumn Festival with the tagline “Where Fashion Meets History”, promises to offer visitors the chance to explore the bylanes of Shahpur Jat and experience how high-fashion retail stores blend in with workshops of traditional craftsmen and the ramparts of Siri Fort.

“Shahpur has transformed into a popular high-fashion retail area that melds the traditional with the modern. Celebrating this unique combination, the two-day festival will feature heritage walks, fashion shows, folk dances, painting, calligraphy, storytelling, recycling workshop and live band performances,” Delhi Tourism said.

It added that the weekend will involve walk through monuments from the 14th Century to models walking the ramp showcasing the latest fashion trends so that visors will be able to discover the urban villages of Delhi.

Keeping with the festive mood, a Diwali Bazaar will host potters, silversmiths and traditional weavers from Shahpur Jat.

Commenting on the festival, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “It is a unique effort to highlight the rich heritage and culture of Shahpur Jat village. I want people of Delhi to get to know about this unexplored urban village and protect its heritage.”

Delhi government said that it recently hosted a three-day long Mehrauli Monsoon Festival to highlight the cultural and ecological significance of Mehrauli as a tourist destination and hopes that this festival will promote more tourism in the city by making Shahpur Jat Autumn Festival an annual feature.

The two-day festival will be held from October 19.