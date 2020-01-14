Shaheen Bagh’s children learn lessons in revolution

A closed-off space, on the landing outside a shuttered showroom, overlooking the site that has been the spot of an indefinite protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Shaheen Bagh, has been seeing a large group of people of all ages sit and draw, tell stories, and discuss various ideas.

The project was started by research scholar at Jamia Millia Islamia Usama Zakir on January 1. He said: “The idea is to pay a practical tribute to these women.”

He said: “Since the protesters’ children have been out of school for nearly a month, them raising slogans may be harmful to their mental growth. We had decided that we will start our new year by engaging young energy around this protest into something constructive.”

With mattresses laid out in the space, volunteers who include people like Delhi University student Samridhi Khandelwaal, help the children draw posters, talk to them about the protest, and engage with them in some form of “mindfulness”, he said.

‘Who was Inquilab?’

The adults present at the spot said the children do not understand the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) clearly and often ask questions related to it. “The other day, an 11-year-old asked me who was Inquilab?” said Mr. Usama. With about 50-70 children, including young adults, turning up daily at the spot, Mr. Usama said he is overwhelmed by the response.

“I never expected so many children to come and respond to these things in a rational manner,” he said. Among the host of activities carried out here, students read the Preamble and the draft of the CAA to try and understand it.

The walls in this passage are filled with posters made by the children and some artists. The children and others here pay tribute to an individual or group who “positively add energy to these protests nationwide” by putting up posters.

A poster reading “We Love You” is dedicated to TV anchor Ravish Kumar and Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh. On Monday, the participants put up a poster reading: “Fearless Journalists”.

He said he hopes the children understand that their mothers are protesting against injustice, “which could make them someone who is not conveniently deceived by power structures, who cannot be conveniently fooled, whose circle of empathy is global, who empathise with issues not only here but everywhere. That is how great people are born out of such situations”.

He termed the present situation “a transformative moment for Jamia Nagar where it all had silently started through sloganeering and candlelight marches, which is a language that the area had to effectively learn to speak through these protests”.

With women leading the protests, he said: “The gender binary had melted.” Mr. Usama believed that these transformations would make it better for the children. “They [children] have a limitless scope of flourishing into real change-makers,” he added.