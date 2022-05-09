Shaheen Bagh residents see divisive agenda behind SDMC’s demolition drive

It was a routine exercise, there was no plan to disrupt peace in the area, said an SDMC official

NEW DELHI:

Syed Farhan, a Shaheen Bagh resident, observed the lone bulldozer brought by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to his locality on Monday morning with great interest. “For a long time, the officials stood still with the bulldozer trying to spot an encroachment,” Farhan told The Hindu.

All the ‘encroachments’ by street vendors and small establishments had been removed three days earlier, he said, as soon as the word about the scheduled demolition drive spread in the locality.

About Monday’s developments Mr. Farhan added, “After many hours, the officials directed the bulldozer towards a temporary scaffolding. Many locals came forward and removed it themselves. Following this, the SDMC people left the spot.”

While the South civic body did not carry out any ‘anti-encroachment’ activity in the area on Monday, which was part of the ‘massive’ demolition drive promised by Mayor Mukesh Suryan last month, the presence of police personnel and a bulldozer ended up infuriating many locals here who saw a divisive agenda at play in the entire exercise.

“In a city like Delhi, it is common for municipalities to go after makeshift stalls and for the vendors to pack up and flee. It’s a cat and mouse game that we have seen been played many times over. But what is worrying is the manner in which specific areas and communities are being targeted through such drives,” said Mohammad Abuzar Chaudhary, a social activist and local resident.

He said the anti-encroachment drives were creating an environment of fear among poor Muslim families living in these areas in deplorable conditions.

A senior SDMC official said the officials at the spot did not find any of the temporary stalls in Shaheen Bagh that were causing obstruction in traffic movement.

“We wanted to remove these encroachments but the stall owners had already removed them. During the drive, we noticed that a building had a scaffolding which was disrupting the right of way. It had to be removed as per protocol. This is a routine exercise, we were not trying to disrupt the peace in the area,” said the senior SDMC official.

While many locals put up a resistance to SDMC’s demolition drive, one resident spoke in favour of it, arguing that makeshift stalls in the area were obstructing movement in the already narrow roads of Shaheen Bagh.

“In such situations, the residents of the area have no role to play as the vendors are from different areas. The vendors keep putting up their stalls wherever they wish and keep changing their locations,” Syed Shamsher Alam said.