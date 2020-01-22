Shaheen Bagh protesters send legal notice to BJP IT cell chief

Upset over allegations that they are being paid to protest against the amended citizenship law, the women at Shaheen Bagh have sent a defamation notice to BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya demanding an apology and ₹1 crore in damages.

Two of the protesters sent the notice to Mr. Malviya accusing him of spreading “false propaganda”.

“You [Mr. Malviya], and other entities, have raised several false allegations, such as protesters comprise of people paid for becoming a part of the crowd,” read the legal notice sent through advocate Mehmood Pracha.

“A video posted and endorsed by you on Twitter, which has been played across several media platforms, alleged that the protesters are taking ₹500-₹700 to be a part of the protest,” the legal notice read.

“Such statements are not only false but also have an effect of defaming the protesters in the national and international community,” it read. The notice also asked Mr. Malviya “to cease and desist from spreading propaganda against the protesters”.

“The protesters at Shaheen Bagh have carved out a unique identity owing to several factors such as the involvement of women, and the completely peaceful and lawful conduct of the protestors for over a month despite vociferous and fervent voice of dissent which they are raising,” said Mr. Pracha.

He added that the protesters belong to a wide socio-economic spectrum, “the rich, the poor; Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and all other religious groups; and people from all castes and creeds”.

The legal notice further read: “Due to the inability of the law enforcement agencies and other figures to quell the protest by various means, now steps are being taken to discredit and defame the protesters by spreading propaganda about their credentials, through media and individuals”.