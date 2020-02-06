Shaheen Bagh protesters hand over burqa-clad YouTuber to police

A woman YouTuber was detained on Wednesday at Shaheen Bagh here after anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters caught her asking “too many questions”, the police said.

The woman, who was donning a burqa, was identified as Gunja Kapoor, they said.

Ms. Kapoor described herself as the curator of a YouTube channel, ‘Right Narrative’, on her official Twitter handle. She is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

The police said that the protesters at Shaheen Bagh turned suspicious after the woman started asking them “too many questions”. Shaheen bagh is the epicentre of protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act. She was handed over to the police by the protesters here.

The police also said that the women was caught by some of the women protesters after they identified her as “YouTuber Kapoor”. The incident led to a commotion at Shaheen Bagh, a senior police officer said.

“She was taken to Sarita Vihar police station police station where we questioned her. She said she was there to make videos for her online channel. She was released after few hours. We had received no complaint in the matter,” an officer said.

Some of the protesters also alleged that Mr. Kapoor was recording videos on her mobile phone.

In a statement, issued after the incident, Ms. Kapoor claimed that on Monday, when she had gone for a TV news debate at Jamia Millia Islamia, they were chased out in less than 20 minutes and people were not willing to talk to them.

‘Manhandling’

Ms. Kapoor alleged that after a journalist of a new channel was recently “manhandled” at Shaheen Bagh, she decided to don a burqa assuming that “they [protestors] become more comfortable to speak to her”. “However, once my identity was revealed, they manhandled me,” she added.