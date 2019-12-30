Shaheen Bagh protesters asked to end stir as normal life being hit

Hundreds of protesters opposing the amended Citizenship Act gathered at Shaheen Bagh on Sunday evening for a candlelight vigil even as those sitting here on an indefinite demonstration were reportedly asked to end their sit-in protest. Organisers of the demonstration, however, refused to budge saying that their demands must be met first.

In a notice said to be pasted near the protest site and signed by the area SHO and issued on Saturday, protesters have been asked to stop the demonstration with immediate effect.

The sit-in has been going on for nearly a week now with scores of residents and others coming out and lending their support. Protesters, led by housewives, who have pitched tents on the middle of the Noida-Kalindi Kunj Highway, have blocked the road.

The blocking of the road is creating inconvenience not just to daily commuters but also to the supply and transport of essential goods and services, the notice states. As the national highway, which acts as a “link road”, is being blocked, heavy traffic has been accumulating on the DND and Mathura Roads, disrupting daily life and supply of essential goods and services there too, it adds.

It also states that health and emergency services at the nearby Apollo Hospital has also been affected as a consequence of the road being shut. Hence, the notice calls for the demonstration to be stopped.

Meraj Khan, one of the organisers, however, said that the protesters would not move until they get written assurance that the NRC and CAA would be rolled back or a Central government representative meets them.

Braving weather

“It has become very cold here, but thinking of the conditions we might have to face in detention centres, we are continuing the protest,” he added.

Meanwhile, large number of people from nearby areas as well as those protesting at Jamia Millia Islamia gathered here on Sunday evening to hold a candlelight vigil.