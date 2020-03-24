Shaheen Bagh protest site cleared by Delhi Police

Nearly 100 days after people began their protest against Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh, Delhi Police have got the protest site cleared early morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) RP Meena said that the step was taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak. He said that around 7 a.m., police and paramilitary forces reached the protest where about 50 persons were sitting.

"They were informed that section 144 has been imposed and that they should not sit and protest. They were also informed that this road connects Noida to Delhi and if emergency health travel needs to be made, the road needs to be clear but they refused to leave," he said.

Police then took action against unlawful assembly and detained six persons including women. Police said that structures at the protest site are now being removed.