Shaheen Bagh protest site cleared by Delhi Police

Nearly 100 days after people began their protest against Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh, Delhi Police have got the protest site cleared early morning.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) RP Meena said that the step was taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak. He said that around 7 a.m., police and paramilitary forces reached the protest where about 50 persons were sitting.
"They were informed that section 144 has been imposed and that they should not sit and protest. They were also informed that this road connects Noida to Delhi and if emergency health travel needs to be made, the road needs to be clear but they refused to leave," he said.
Police then took action against unlawful assembly and detained six persons including women. Police said that structures at the protest site are now being removed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.