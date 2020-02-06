Shaheen Bagh polling stations placed under ‘critical’ category

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh on Wednesday said that all five polling stations in Shaheen Bagh, comprising 40 polling booths, have been put under the “critical” category and webcasting will be done on polling day as part of increased surveillance.

Stating that “confidence building” mechanisms were also under way in the constituency, Mr. Singh said that paramilitary forces will also be present in the area along with local police personnel.

A total of 516 locations, including 3,704 polling booths, have been identified as critical, the Delhi poll office said.

Addressing the media before the February 8 Assembly elections, the CEO said that over 2,600 people have already cast their votes by availing the postal ballot provision made this year.

“Out of 2,917 senior citizens and PwD voters who had registered for the postal ballot system, 2,691 have cast their votes. Mobile teams were sent to their houses and the process has ended. We are happy that there was a 92.25% turnout. The postal ballot system was rolled out for senior citizens, PwD candidates and essential services,” said Mr. Singh.

“Those who did not avail the service but had registered for the postal ballot service will not be able to cast their vote on February 8,” added Mr. Singh. He further said that 30 FIRs were registered against the Aam Aadmi Party for defacement of property and violation of Model Code of Conduct; the count for the BJP and Congress were five and nine respectively.

Additionally, the poll office has received around 600 registrations for the pick-up and drop facilities, the CEO said.

“The booking for the facility had started on January 25 and was supposed to be on till January 31. But we extended the last date till February 5. Around 600 people are booked so far,” Mr. Singh said.

The officer added that while all voter slips have QR codes, 11 of the polling stations will have the facility for scanning the code.