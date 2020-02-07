Shaheen Bagh joint venture of AAP, Congress, says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with BJP MP Manoj Tiwari held several roadshows and public meetings across the city on the last day of campaigning on Thursday.

He alleged that the protests at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was a “joint venture” of AAP and the Congress.

National “Kejriwal and Rahul are worried that Shaheen Bagh should not be discussed. I want to ask, why the security of the country should not be an electoral issue?. These people are very dangerous for the security of the nation,” he said.

The Home Minister also attacked AAP and the Congress for supporting the protest at Shaheen Bagh and appealed to the people to vote for the BJP for the development of the city and the country.

Mr. Shahsaid the AAP government had done no work in the last five years, alleging that various promises regarding schools, colleges, infrastructure had not been fulfilled.

He added that on the other hand, the Centre was constantly working in public interest, providing housing, gas connections and basic facilities.