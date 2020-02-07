Delhi

Shaheen Bagh joint venture of AAP, Congress, says Shah

more-in

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with BJP MP Manoj Tiwari held several roadshows and public meetings across the city on the last day of campaigning on Thursday.

He alleged that the protests at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was a “joint venture” of AAP and the Congress.

National “Kejriwal and Rahul are worried that Shaheen Bagh should not be discussed. I want to ask, why the security of the country should not be an electoral issue?. These people are very dangerous for the security of the nation,” he said.

The Home Minister also attacked AAP and the Congress for supporting the protest at Shaheen Bagh and appealed to the people to vote for the BJP for the development of the city and the country.

Mr. Shahsaid the AAP government had done no work in the last five years, alleging that various promises regarding schools, colleges, infrastructure had not been fulfilled.

He added that on the other hand, the Centre was constantly working in public interest, providing housing, gas connections and basic facilities.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 1:12:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/shaheen-bagh-joint-venture-of-aap-congress-says-shah/article30756359.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY