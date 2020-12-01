‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’ sent back

The octogenarian who rose to fame as Shaheen Bagh dadi after she joined the anti-CAA protest in Delhi earlier this year was not allowed to join the farmers’ protest at the Delhi-Haryana’s Singhu border on Tuesday.

Bilkis Bano, resident of South East Delhi, was sent back to her residence when she came with her sons to join the protest.

A senior police officer said that there was prior information about her arrival and she was safely escorted back to South East Delhi in order to ensure that law and order situation was not vitiated.