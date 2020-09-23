Shaheen Bagh ‘dadi’ Bilkis in TIME’s most influential list

New delhi

23 September 2020 23:52 IST

Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis, who shot into the limelight last year during the months-long anti-citizenship law protest at Shaheen Bagh here, has been recognised by TIME magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020.

During the protest, which began in December, the octogenarian sat under a tent with hundreds of women and children, braving icy winds. She emerged as the face of the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens.

The protest ended in March this year in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

Also on the TIME magazine’s list from India are Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurrana and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.