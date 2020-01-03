Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters resolve to continue sit-in till Supreme Court hearing

Anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh have resolved to continue their protests at least until January 22, when the Supreme Court is scheduled to take up the matter. The have been on a sit-in protest for more than two weeks at the Noida-Kalindi Kunj Highway demanding the government to withdraw the citizenship law.

While certain individuals, claiming to be organisers of the demonstration, had put out statements that the agitation was to be called off, those at the site of protest dismissed these as rumours being spread to break the demonstration.

“All our sisters here have promised to stay put until some action is taken,” said social activist Shaheen Kauser, who has been hosting the demonstrations from a stage here since the first day of protests.

Anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi on January 2, 2020. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Others such as Shahnawaz (65) said that until a representative from the government come forward and speak to the protesters or clear assurances are given in Parliament or in writing, the demonstration would not be called off.

Nazia, a research scholar and a resident of the area, scoffed at the news that the demonstrations were to stop. “This will go on,” she said.

Rubbishes claims

Meraj Khan, part of the Shaheen Bagh Coordination Committee, said that two people who had put out statements claiming that the protest had been called off had been part of the demonstrations only for the last few days and were falsely portraying themselves as “chief organisers.” The individuals also attempted to communalise the demonstration through incendiary speeches and tried to scare protesters by claiming that “BJP goons” or the police would soon take action, he added.

However, conversations with the police representatives had revealed that no such order had been issued, Mr. Khan said.

Members of the coordination committee said that a dedicated media co-ordination representative would be fixed henceforth to ensure such rumours are not being spread.

On Sunday, protesters continued to gather in large numbers despite the cold weather and raised slogans against the amended Citizenship Act and sang songs of resistance.