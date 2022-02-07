Shahdara sexual assault case: 2 more in police net

New Delhi

Two more persons have been arrested by the Delhi police in connection with the abduction, sexual assault and public shaming of a 20-year-old woman in Shahdara’s Kasturba Nagar on January 26, police officers said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said both the accused were absconding since the incident was reported. The wife and two daughters of one of the accused have already been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Auto owner held

The other accused, Darshan Singh, 41, is the owner of the autorickshaw, which was used to abduct the woman from outside her husband’s flat. A total of 20 persons, including four minors, have been held in the case so far, the police said.

According to police, the victim was sexually assaulted and paraded by the accused, all members of the same family, on the streets of Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck. The accused family blamed the woman for death of their minor son who killed himself in November last year.

On Thursday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had said a chargesheet in connection with the incident will be filed in minimum possible time and the court will be urged to conduct a speedy trial.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday announced a financial aid of ₹10 lakh for the victim and said the government would appoint a lawyer to represent her in a fast-track court.

