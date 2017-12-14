Shahdara murders: eighth accused arrested from Loni

The crime branch on Wednesday arrested another accused in connection with the Shahdara murder case in which five persons, including four women of a family and their security guard, were killed in October. Seven persons were arrested earlier in connection with the murders.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Ram Gopal Naik said that the police have arrested a 24-year-old man, identified as Rahul, who is a relative of one of the accused. “He was arrested from Loni where he resides,” the officer said.

On his instance, ₹15,000 of the stolen money and his blood-stained clothes were also recovered, the police said. Mr. Naik said that during interrogation, they were informed by accused arrested earlier that another person, Rahul, was also involved in the docoity and murders at the Mansarovar Park residence.

“The seven were taken into police custody till November 11, but there were leads to be followed. Therefore, we sought additional custody of seven days. During sustained interrogation, the accused revealed the involvement of Rahul,” said a senior police officer.

Brutal murders

On October 7, 82-year-old Urmila Jindal, her three daughters Sunita, Anjali and Nupur, and their security guard, Rakesh, were brutally murdered at their residence. . The police said that motive behind the murders was dacoity and the plan was allegedly hatched by the guard. He was allegedly killed by his son Anuj, who feared he might spill the beans.

The police had arrested the guard’s son-in-law Vikas, son Anuj, and their associates — Sunny, Vikas, Neeraj, Nitin, and Deepak. “Rahul is Sunny’s nephew. The crime was committed by Rakesh’s family and their close friends,” said Mr. Naik.

The police are also probing the role of other family members, including Rakesh’s wife Krishna. “We are yet to ascertain her role, whether she was aware of the conspiracy and if yes, to what extent,” the officer said. The police said that Rakesh, who was a trusted employee of the Jindal family, hatched the dacoity plan because he feared he will lose his job in a few months as the family was planning to sell the mansion.