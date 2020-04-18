Delhi

Shahdara DM calls for meeting with RWA

The District Magistrate (Shahdara) on Thursday called for a meeting with several Resident Welfare Associations to address their concern after they raised questions over screening of 15,000 persons in the area. The Hindu had reported that members of the joint Resident Welfare Association in Dilshad Garden raised doubts over screening in their respective areas.

DM Sanjiv Kumar said, “Members of the RWA were called for a meeting. They were also apprised of how the screenings of thousands of people were conducted by a team of doctors and workers in the area. They also praised the work of the government,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2020 3:43:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/shahdara-dm-calls-for-meeting-with-rwa/article31374510.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY