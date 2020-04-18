Shahdara DM calls for meeting with RWA

The District Magistrate (Shahdara) on Thursday called for a meeting with several Resident Welfare Associations to address their concern after they raised questions over screening of 15,000 persons in the area. The Hindu had reported that members of the joint Resident Welfare Association in Dilshad Garden raised doubts over screening in their respective areas.
DM Sanjiv Kumar said, “Members of the RWA were called for a meeting. They were also apprised of how the screenings of thousands of people were conducted by a team of doctors and workers in the area. They also praised the work of the government,” he said.
