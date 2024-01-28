Shahdara building fire: two arrested a day after incident; families try to cope with loss

January 28, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Two persons were arrested on Saturday for the fire incident in a four-storey building in Shahdara’s Mansarovar Park, had resulted in four deaths.

DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary said the building owner, Bharat Singh, 72, and his grandson and building manager, Mohit Chauhan, 27, have been arrested.

Culpable homicide

A case was registered under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 285 (negligence) at the M.S. Park police station. The incident was reported at 5.22 p.m. on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Gauri, 40, and her 17-year-old boy Pratham; Rachna, 28, and her seven-month-old daughter, Ruhi. All four are believed to have died of suffocation.

The police suspect that the fire started on the ground floor, which was used as a godown for storing plastic materials, such as mops.

Probe under way

“We believe someone threw a lit cigarette in the godown, which caught fire. Our probe is still under way,” said an officer.

“We are hoping that police conduct a thorough investigation. Smoke spread through the building so quickly that my sister and her son couldn’t even manage to get out in time to seek help. They lost consciousness on the stairs,” said Yogesh, Gauri’s brother-in-law.

She lived on the third floor of the building. Gauri’s husband, Ashutosh, works at a firm in Mandoli. He was in office at the time of the incident.

Rachna and her family had been living on rent on the second floor for the past two years. Her husband, Vinod, said, “I had just returned from work when I saw smoke billowing out of the building. When I enquired with the firemen, I was told there was a fire in the building and that both my wife and daughter had been admitted to a hospital.”

‘Lost everything’

He reached the hospital, only to find that his wife and daughter had been declared dead on arrival. “I lost everything I had and could have,” he said.

A Delhi Fire Service official said the building has only one staircase and lacks ventilation.

