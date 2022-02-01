Shahdara assault: cases registered to quell rumours

New Delhi

01 February 2022 01:22 IST

Action against those revealing identity

The Delhi police on Monday registered three cases for spreading misinformation about the Shahdara sexual assault victim on social media.

The police said legal action would be taken against those found revealing the identity and spreading rumours about the victim who was sexually assaulted, abducted and paraded by a family. The accused held the woman responsible for their son’s death in east Delhi's Kasturba Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said, “A false narrative is being made and the incident is being given a communal angle on social media by deliberately posting distorted facts of the unfortunate incident”.

Advertising

Advertising

He said rumours about the victim taking her own life were also posted without verifying facts. “Some Twitter handles and a YouTube channel also disclosed the identity of the victim which is prohibited by the law,” he added.

Three cases

The police said two cases have been registered against two Twitter accounts for spreading rumours and one case against one man who posted a video in which he disclosed the identity of the victim. “Investigation is ongoing in the three matters,” said the DCP.

On January 26, the 20-year-old victim was sexually assaulted, tonsured, publicly shamed and paraded with a blackened face in a colony in Shahdara.