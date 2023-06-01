Shahbad killing: BJP demands death penalty; AAP slams L-G on rising crime against women

June 01, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

The BJP on Wednesday demanded capital punishment for the accused, Sahil Khan, three days after he killed a 16-year-old girl in north-west Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy. It also sought formation of a separate legal team under the L-G to handle such cases.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, at a joint press conference with city unit president Virendra Sachdeva, reiterated the party’s stand and termed the incident as that of “love jihad”. ‘Love jihad’ is a term used by the right-wing for interfaith relationships.

Mr. Sachdeva said that fast-track courts should be established and special prosecutor should be appointed to deal with matters of rape and murder.

In response, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson said that Mr. Tiwari “should stop trying to evoke hatred and hide behind the veil of communalism”.

“The ever-increasing graph of crimes against women in Delhi proves that the L-G is a monumental failure and criminals are fearless under this Jungle Raj. It is the sole responsibility of the L-G and the Central government to maintain law and order in Delhi,” he added.

AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar took on L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena and the BJP over the issue of law and order in the city. She also demanded Mr. Saxena’s resignation.

Ms. Kakkar said that the Central government should bring an ordinance and give the control of law and order to the elected government. “With a murder happening every two days and an average of six rape complaints being filed daily [in the city], urgent action is imperative,” she said. She called for a decisive action plan and steps being taken to combat the rising crimes against women.

CM’s CCTV initiative

The AAP leader lauded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s proactive measures to combat crime, particularly his efforts to install CCTV cameras throughout the city which helped in catching the Shahbad case accused.

“If the CM had not protested to get CCTV cameras installed, then these criminals would not have been caught,” she said.

Referring to the allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Ms. Kakkar said that the BJP is “a house of criminals who specialise in crimes against women”.