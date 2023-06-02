Shahbad Dairy case: police recover murder weapon from Rithala

June 02, 2023 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - NEW DELHI

In a breakthrough in the ongoing Shahbad Dairy murder investigation, the police have recovered the knife allegedly used by Sahil to kill the 16-year-old girl. Sahil is accused of stabbing the victim more than 20 times and bludgeoning her to death with a stone in full public glare on Sunday.

A senior officer said the murder weapon was recovered from a vacant plot near the Rithala metro station.

“The accused broke down during sustained interrogation and revealed the place where he had disposed of the knife. It is vital evidence and its recovery has strengthened our case,” the officer said. He added that they had taken statements from nearly 15 people so far.

DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said the route Sahil took to flee to Bulandshahr after committing the crime has been mapped based on the accused’s statements. As per the investigators, Sahil committed the murder at 9 p.m. on Sunday, after which he left for Badli, reached Anand Vihar ISBT and took a bus to Bulandshahr.

According to the police, Sahil bought the murder weapon from Haridwar 15 days before the crime, suggesting that the crime was not committed on the spur of the moment but planned well in advance. However, the accused has told the police that he bought the knife to brag about it to his friends.

Three-day custody

A court here extended Sahil’s police custody by three days. DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said the accused was produced at the judge’s residence early morning on Thursday “due to security reasons”.