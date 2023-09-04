Shahbad Dairy case: new FIR mentions rape, POCSO Act

September 04, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi police have registered a fresh FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the Shahbad Dairy case, where a 16-year-old was killed in broad daylight in May this year.

The FIR was lodged on the basis of an analysis of the victim’s post-mortem report and the reports prepared by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), a senior police officer said.

On the evening of May 28, Sahil, 23, allegedly killed the victim in full public glare by stabbing her more than 20 times and bludgeoning her with a stone. The police arrested him from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr the next day, even as CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media.

Almost a month after the incident, the police filed a 640-page chargesheet under Sections 302 (murder), 354A (punishment for sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC. It had also charged the accused under Section 12 (punishment for committing sexual harassment upon a child) of the POCSO Act, Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST Act, as well as Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

As per the chargesheet, “14 biological exhibits, one chemical exhibit, four physical exhibits, and one cyber exhibit” were examined at the FSL in Rohini. These include traces of blood on the stone, the knife, and Sahil’s clothes, along with various voice notes he allegedly sent via phone to harass and threaten the victim.