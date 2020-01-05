Shah to lay foundation stone for Delhi Cycle Walk on Jan. 6

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday said Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone for the Delhi Cycle Walk, which is proposed to be a ₹550-crore project, at Tughlakabad on January 6.

The project, likely to be completed in four years, will make mobility economical for Delhiites, fight pollution and also transform the city into “the most walkable and cycle-friendly city,” the DDA said.

Under the project, cycling tracks called “On Grade Tracks” will connect business districts, offices, schools, colleges and metro stations, said officials.

“The Delhi Cycle Walk will be a controlled track with defined and secure entrance points near residential areas and exit points near places of work, schools and so on. These points of entry will be called origin-destination plazas and will have facilities like washrooms, cycle parking and repairs points among other facilities,” a senior official said. While the entire network is projected to span over a 200km area, the first phase, including three corridors will cover an area of 36km, the urban body said.

A ride through forests

The project will have universal accessibility, rainwater harvesting chambers, parking spaces and CCTV cameras every 100 metres with a centralised monitoring system. An official said: “The forests which have been cut by roads will now be joined by building acre sunken lawns on both sides of the roads and then create a connection like an under a bridge. Cycle Walk tracks shall move seamlessly from one forest to another.”

“The Cycle Walk has been conceived with the objective to take a few million car rides out of Delhi roads and allow people to walk and cycle safely,” the land-owning agency said.