Shah, Tiwari take out roadshow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday took out a roadshow in Ghonda Assembly constituency in support of the party’s candidate from the area, Ajay Mahawar.

Mr. Tiwari said the people of Delhi wanted a BJP government in the city and that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had failed to take care of public services. He attacked AAP for playing “dirty politics” and alleged that the Congress “misled people”. He appealed to the people to vote for the BJP, saying that the party would “change Delhi after changing the country”.

At an election meeting, Mr. Shah said that voting for the BJP would prevent “thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh”.

Meanwhile, BJP chief J.P. Nadda was in Patel Nagar on Sunday and highlighted major decisions of the Centre, including the abrogation of Article 370.