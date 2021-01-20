Shah praises police for handling of riots

‘Force will instal 15,000 more CCTVs’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday visited Delhi Police Headquarters and praised the force for the way they handled communal riots in north-east Delhi and the ongoing farmers’ protest at the borders.

“In the challenging year, Delhi Police has passed the test. Be it the riots, COVID-19 lockdown, helping migrant workers or establishing peaceful talks with protesting farmers at borders, they faced every challenge with immense courage,” he said.

Under the Safe City project, Delhi Police will install 15,000 CCTV cameras that will then be integrated with the cameras installed at the railway station and the ones put up by the Delhi government, Mr. Shah added.

The feed will be monitored at the police headquarters. This will reduce crimes, he added.

Emphasising on the technological improvements in policing, Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava said two MoUs have been signed with National Forensic Science University in Gujarat and IIIT-Delhi in the direction of making optimum use of technology and AI.

Mr. Shah also paid homage to officials who died of COVID-19. “Around 8,000 personnel got COVID-19, 30 succumbed to it. Still, Delhi Police kept at it. They inspected areas during lockdown via drones, helped the elderly, pregnant women, and COVID patients. The phase will be inscribed in golden words in the history of Delhi Police,” he said.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Eish Singhal said the union Government has sanctioned several financial packages for constructing residential colonies and purchasing built up flats for personnel.