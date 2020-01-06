Shah, Modi to lead BJP’s poll campaign in the Capital

Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) booth-level workers in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections here on Sunday, party president Amit Shah signalled a campaign to be run under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP’s government will be formed in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Mr. Shah.

Highlighting his involvement in the campaign, Mr. Shah told party workers that he, as their president, would start group meetings in the neighbourhoods of Delhi and reach out to individual households. He also appealed to the workers to do the same and said that the election was not only to be fought only through rallies and posters, but also through the outreach programme. He asked party workers to highlight the work carried out in the city by the Central government and to “expose the false promises” made by the Kejriwal government. Later in the evening, Mr. Shah, along with party working president J.P. Nadda, went door-to-door and kicked off the campaign.

Mr. Shah attacked the Kejriwal government on multiple fronts, saying that the Aam Admi Party (AAP) had managed to fool the people of Delhi once during the 2015 Assembly elections, but were wiped out in the subsequent municipal and Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Shah condemned the AAP government for spending public money on advertisements “congratulating” people for having begun various schemes. “What work have you [AAP government] completed in five years?” he asked.

He also attacked the Chief Minister for denying permission to prosecute JNU students in a sedition case, arguing that through this, the Kejriwal government was supporting the ‘tukde tukde gang’. Mr. Shah also said that various promises made by AAP, such as opening new schools, colleges and hospitals had not materialised, adding that the State government did not allow various Central schemes such as the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to be implemented here. He alleged that nearly ₹10,000 crore funds had not been given to the municipal bodies in an attempt to “cripple” them.

Highlighting some of the works carried out by the Centre in Delhi, Mr. Shah said that the long-standing demand to regularise unauthorised colonies was being met by the government with registrations having been started. He said that the promise of allotting pakka houses to people living in 35,000 jhuggi jhopris was fulfilled by the Prime Minister, adding that surveys of up to 160 such JJ clusters had started. He went on to highlight the DDA’s land pooling policy.

Apart form this, he highlighted developmental works such as construction of parks, cycle tracks, extension of metro lines and spoke of developing a “Yamuna river front” along the lines of Sabarmati river front. With such a river front,

Mr. Shah added, the purvanchali people would not have to go anywhere else to carry out Chaath puja celebrations.