GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Shah interview has exposed BJP ploy to arrest CM: Atishi

May 04, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Senior AAP leader Atishi.

Senior AAP leader Atishi. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi on Friday claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted in an interview to a news channel that the arrest of AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was part of a “conspiracy”.

She said Mr. Shah’s statements proved that the excise policy case, investigations into which started two years ago, “is a well-planned conspiracy to harass AAP leaders and arrest Kejriwal”.

In response, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that instead of blaming the BJP for the arrest of AAP leaders, Ms. Atishi should answer why the CM has not been released despite applying for bail in multiple courts.

The interview that Ms. Atishi referred to was aired on Thursday. In it, the Union Minister said, “I want to tell you that he [Kejriwal] did not appear [before the Enforcement Directorate] even after being issued many summonses. Had he appeared after the first summons, he would have been arrested six months before the election.”

The CM was arrested on March 21 by the ED after evading nine summonses issued by the agency for questioning in the excise case.

Addressing a press conference, Ms. Atishi said the interview proved that the ED’s intention was to call the AAP chief on the pretext of questioning and arrest him.

Related Topics

Delhi / politics (general) / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.