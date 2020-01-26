Shah has insulted 16 lakh students: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday attacked Home Minister Amit Shah over his comments on Delhi government schools, and said that it is not right to “make fun” of the hard work of students, or their parents and teachers.

During a press conference, Mr. Kejriwal appealed to Mr. Shah to not do “dirty politics” over schools.

‘No dirty politics’

“There should not be any dirty politics over education. Mr. Shah said that education in Delhi was not good and that the schools are bad... I invite him today, you [Mr. Shah] give me the time, I will cancel all my appointments and take you to Delhi’s schools. You tell me which school you want to go to. We are not saying that everything is fine, but we have done a lot of work,” he said.

He added that 16 lakh students are studying in Delhi government schools and the institutions are doing better as a result of their hard work, and the efforts of their parents as well as the 60,000-65,000 teachers.

“Through your statements, those 16 lakh students have been insulted, those 65,000 teachers have been insulted, the parents of these 16 lakh students have been insulted. If you have a problem with us, then attack us... Do not abuse the hard work of 16 lakh students and their parents and teachers,” he said.

“You are making fun of them. Are you making fun of the students’ hard work? Are you making fun of their parents’ hard work? Mr. Shah, What do you know about education?" the AAP chief said, while challenging Mr. Shah to show one school in the whole country that the BJP has improved.

“I also want to ask the students, how did you feel when our Home Minister mocked your hard work? Is he right in mocking and insulting your efforts and hard work of the last five years?” he said.