DelhiNew Delhi 29 January 2021 00:45 IST
Shah, Baijal visit injured policemen
Updated: 29 January 2021 00:45 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited two hospitals to enquire about the health of policemen who were injured in the R-Day violence.
Mr. Shah visited the Shushrut Trauma Centre and the Teerath Ram Hospital — to enquire about the health of the injured police personnel. L-G Anil Baijal also met the injured policemen and instructed the medical officers concerned to provide the best treatment to them.
The L-G also said he prayed for their speedy recovery in addition to issuing an appeal urging everyone to exercise restraint in the interest of peace and harmony.
