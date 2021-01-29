Delhi

Shah, Baijal visit injured policemen

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited two hospitals to enquire about the health of policemen who were injured in the R-Day violence.

Mr. Shah visited the Shushrut Trauma Centre and the Teerath Ram Hospital — to enquire about the health of the injured police personnel. L-G Anil Baijal also met the injured policemen and instructed the medical officers concerned to provide the best treatment to them.

The L-G also said he prayed for their speedy recovery in addition to issuing an appeal urging everyone to exercise restraint in the interest of peace and harmony.

