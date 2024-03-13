SFI flays poster of ‘movie on JNU’, calls it propaganda

March 13, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Tuesday called it “defamatory” and “propaganda” the poster of a movie, “JNU: Jahangir National University”.

The poster was shared on a social media site by actor Urvashi Rautela. “Behind the closed walls of education, brews a conspiracy to break the nation. As the Left and right collide, who will win this battle for domination,” she said.

The film is scheduled to be released on April 5. The poster has been released just days before the student body poll in the university. The polling is scheduled for March 22 and the result will be declared on March 24.

Reacting to the poster, SFI’s JNU unit secretary Sagar said, “It’s a propaganda film and we will counter any such attempt to defame our institute. So far, the administration has not commented on it but we will take it up with them.”

“Jahangir National University is a movie written and directed by Vinay Sharma, conveniently named to have the same acronym as our university with an added flavour of Islamophobia. At the outset, we refuse to call this movie by the name JNU as that itself is part of its propaganda,” a statement released by the student outfit said.

The SFI further urged the university Vice-Chancellor to take a stand on the film. “We also challenge the ABVP. Can you come out and condemn this movie and its narrative that seeks to demonise students of this university?” the statement read.

According to the film’s IMDB page, the plot revolves around Sourabh Sharma, a JNU student from a small town, who “gets restless” with “anti-national” activities of the Left wing on its campus. The plot also mentions a Left-wing president, Arushi Ghosh.

While names of characters bear resemblances to student leaders, filmmaker Vinay Sharma did not respond toquestions regarding it.