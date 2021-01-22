SFI, AISA submit memorandums to reopen campuses in city

NEW DELHI

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Thursday protested outside the MHRD and the UGC, respectively, demanding the reopening of college campuses, disbursal of scholarships and an end to digital divide.

Both the organisations submitted memorandums to reopen the universities, colleges, libraries and other campus facilities immediately. The AISA said Jt. Secretary of UGC assured the delegation that the Commission has issued guidelines of reopening to universities, who shall then implement them in autonomous manner. Regarding the issues of financial aid and extension to research scholars, the UGC claimed to be sympathetic to the needs, AISA said.

