SFI accuses ABVP membersof thrashing its activists in DU

Activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) were allegedly assaulted on the intervening night of Sunday while they were putting up posters in Vijay Nagar, allegedly by members of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Around 1 a.m., when ten members of the SFI, including five women, were putting up election-related posters on the North Campus, members of the ABVP allegedly attacked them. The ABVP members, who came in an SUV, allegedly attacked them with hockey sticks and cricket bats, Himanshu, an SFI member who got injured in the scuffle, said.

Apart from Mr. Himanshu, two other students — vice-president of the group, Sumit and an SFI member Noel — sustained injuries like limb fracture. It was alleged that later, more students arrived at the spot in another vehicle and attacked the SFI members.

Mr. Himanshu said that the vehicle was bearing the name of Sahil Malik, an ABVP candidate for the upcoming DUSU elections.

In a statement, the SFI said that Mr. Sumit, who was allegedly hit on the head with a blunt object, lost consciousness and sustained serious injuries. The group also claimed that women activists were verbally abused. Following this, the SFI students fled the spot and reached Hindu Rao Hospital for treatment of their injured friends, Mr. Himanshu said.

FIR registered

A complaint was registered at Maurice Nagar police station and later transferred to Model Town police station. An FIR has been lodged in the matter.

ABVP spokesperson Ashutosh Singh, however, denied the charge saying that none of the members of the group were involved in the alleged attack. He claimed that such allegations are levelled before the elections every time. ABVP candidate Mr. Malik could not be reached for comment.

Condemning the alleged attack, the SFI said that the ABVP has been involved in many such incidents in the last five years.

It also said that such incidents of violence “controvert the very concept and purpose of universities as autonomous spaces, where new ideas are generated, old ideas are contested and differences in opinions are supposed to be addressed through discussion without any prejudice”.

It went on to allege that the ABVP received patronage from the university administration and the police. “ABVP goons can be found patrolling on the campus during late hours. The complete impunity that ABVP enjoys is evident from the fact that despite heavy police presence on the campus, the ABVP goons roam freely, armed with sticks and other weapons,” it said.