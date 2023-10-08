Sexual harassment charges false: ex-WFI chief to court 

October 08, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday refuted allegations of sexual harassment levelled by six women wrestlers, terming the accusations as “false and motivated”.

Advocate Rajiv Mohan Mohan, who appeared for Mr. Singh in the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal, made the submission during the hearing on the framing of charges in the case.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for October 16.

Advocate Mohan said one of the complainants, who had alleged that she was groped by Mr. Singh during her tour to Kazakhstan in 2012, did not disclose the incident till April 2023.

On the complaint of another wrestler who had alleged that Mr. Singh had pulled her towards himself, the defence counsel said the alleged incident took place in Karnataka’s Bellari, which is outside the jurisdiction of Delhi.

In the light of Section 178 of the CrPC, no trial can take place of such an offence in Delhi, he said.

