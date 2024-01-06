Sexual harassment case: Delhi Police urges court to frame charges against ex-WFI chief

January 06, 2024 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police on January 6 urged a court here to frame charges against BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

The police opposed the contention of the accused that since some of the alleged incidents took place overseas, they do not fall in the jurisdiction of courts in Delhi, as it concluded arguments on framing charges against Mr. Singh.

The police submitted before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot that the incidents of sexual harassment, allegedly committed by Mr. Singh, overseas and inside India, including Delhi, are part of the same offence.

Also Read | Allegations against Brij Bhushan serious, says Delhi court

"Delhi court has jurisdiction to try this case," the police told the judge.

The court will further hear the matter on January 20.

The city police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15, 2023, under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

