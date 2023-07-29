Sexual harassment case: Brij Bhushan exempted from court appearance

July 29, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

A court here on Friday granted exemption to outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from personal appearance in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal of the Rouse Avenue Court gave the relief to Mr. Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, based on his application citing the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The matter will be heard next on August 3.

Several Olympic and world championship medal-winning wrestlers — including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat — have been demanding Mr. Singh’s arrest for months and had earlier this year protested at Jantar Mantar.

Following the intervention of the Supreme Court in May, the police filed an FIR against Mr. Singh.

On June 15, the police filed a 1,000-page chargesheet in the case, accusing Mr. Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Virendra Tomar of various offences, including outraging modesty, making sexually coloured remarks, stalking, and criminal intimidation.