Sexual harassment: Atishi asks Chief Secy. to strengthen panels

September 14, 2023 02:09 am | Updated 02:09 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Minister Atishi has directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to prepare within 10 days a draft detailing the process and rules to strengthen the Internal Complaints Committee across government departments and bodies to tackle sexual harassment complaints.

In a communication to Mr. Kumar earlier this week, the Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister also asked that the system to tackle sexual harassment be made more efficient and receptive within the context of a government workplace.

Plaints against official

The letter comes in the backdrop of the multiple complaints of sexual harassment filed against Premoday Khakha, a suspended Deputy Director in the WCD Department who was arrested last month for allegedly raping a girl.

In the letter to the Chief Secretary, Ms. Atishi wrote, “Make a system to identify people across all Delhi government departments/bodies against whom repeated complaints of sexual harassment and intimidation have been lodged. Repeated complaints are a potential indicator of a pattern of behaviour towards women. If not checked at the right time, it can result in very serious crimes.”

She said it was “unfortunate” that sexual harassment complaints were repeatedly received against the same person, yet the system was not “vigilant enough” to identify and stop this pattern.

“It is this inefficient and laid-back approach that allowed the accused to escape any repercussions and that may have emboldened him further. This failure on our part to identify such problematic behaviour and mete out corrective actions is partly to be held responsible for the heinous crime that has followed,” the Minister added.

Khakha, 51, is accused of raping the minor over several months and impregnating her. His wife, Seema, 50, was also arrested for allegedly forcing the survivor to take abortion pills, leading to the termination of her pregnancy.

While the couple continues to be in judicial custody, a senior police officer said that the condition survivor, who was earlier dealing with severe anxiety attacks, is slightly stable now. The police are preparing a strong chargesheet against the couple, the officer added.