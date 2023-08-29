Sexual assault in govt school | Delhi CM orders suspension of teachers and Vice Principal

August 29, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - New Delhi

A day after reports of sexual assault of two boys by their classmates in a Delhi Government school surfaced, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered the suspension of the teachers and Vice Principal of the school as they failed to report the incident to the police.

Mr. Kejriwal through Education Minister Atishi ordered the directorate of education to ensure rigorous training of all the principals and teachers on the provisions of Pocso to avoid such incidents in future.

In a note to the education secretary, Ms. Atishi wrote “The incident should make us reflect and take corrective measures. We must do everything to ensure children are safe and secure at all times.”

CM Kejriwal has asked to prepare high-quality material for reference to all teachers and principals and issue guidelines for the schools to handle cases of abuse.

The two boys, aged 12 and 13 years, have filed separate complaints with the police alleging that they were sexually assaulted by five to six classmates. Police said the alleged incident took place in April during a summer camp organised by the school.

The 13-year-old boy, a student of class 8, alleged that his classmates forcefully took him to a park and sexually assaulted him. They also threatened him not to disclose it to anyone, officials said.

A few days ago when the boys started troubling him, he told his teachers about the incident who asked him not to tell anyone about this, they said, adding the victim informed his parents who later made a PCR call and a case was registered on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)