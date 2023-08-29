HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sexual assault in govt school | Delhi CM orders suspension of teachers and Vice Principal

The CM also ordered the directorate of education to ensure rigorous training to all principals and teachers on the provisions of Pocso to avoid such incidents in future.

August 29, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
CM Kejriwal has asked to prepare high-quality material for reference to all teachers and principals and issue guidelines for the schools to handle cases of abuse. File

CM Kejriwal has asked to prepare high-quality material for reference to all teachers and principals and issue guidelines for the schools to handle cases of abuse. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after reports of sexual assault of two boys by their classmates in a Delhi Government school surfaced, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered the suspension of the teachers and Vice Principal of the school as they failed to report the incident to the police.

Mr. Kejriwal through Education Minister Atishi ordered the directorate of education to ensure rigorous training of all the principals and teachers on the provisions of Pocso to avoid such incidents in future.

In a note to the education secretary, Ms. Atishi wrote “The incident should make us reflect and take corrective measures. We must do everything to ensure children are safe and secure at all times.”

CM Kejriwal has asked to prepare high-quality material for reference to all teachers and principals and issue guidelines for the schools to handle cases of abuse.

The two boys, aged 12 and 13 years, have filed separate complaints with the police alleging that they were sexually assaulted by five to six classmates. Police said the alleged incident took place in April during a summer camp organised by the school.

The 13-year-old boy, a student of class 8, alleged that his classmates forcefully took him to a park and sexually assaulted him. They also threatened him not to disclose it to anyone, officials said.

A few days ago when the boys started troubling him, he told his teachers about the incident who asked him not to tell anyone about this, they said, adding the victim informed his parents who later made a PCR call and a case was registered on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.