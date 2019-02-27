Sexual assault case: court denies bail to 3 scribes over crass plea

A local court here has turned down the anticipatory bail plea of three journalists accused in a sexual assault case for referring to the complainant, a woman scribe with an English daily, as “no babe in the woods” in their submission, besides taking into account the seriousness of the allegations.

Additional Sessions Judge Suruchi Atreja, in a nine-page order, said that taking into account the seriousness of the allegations of sexual harassment alleged by the complainant and in view of the derogatory words used by accused Rashpal Bhardwaj, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, the court did not see it appropriate to grant the extraordinary concession of bail to the accused.

‘Scandalous complaint’

Rashpal, a former colleague of the complainant, had in his submission before the court seeking anticipatory bail said the complainant was no “babe in the woods” and had filed a ‘scandalous’ complaint against him in an attempt to “cut her nose to spite her face”.

Achlendra Katiyar and Shahnawaz Alam, both working as bureau chiefs with different Hindi dailies, are the two other journalists that have been denied bail.

Saying that nothing in the order be construed as an expression of opinion on the merit of the case, the court, in its order on February 22, said that documents furnished on record showed that the matter required investigation regarding the allegations levelled against the accused.

The three had moved separate bail pleas under Section 438 of the Criminal Procedure Code earlier this month.

The complainant had in a FIR on February 8 accused Rashpal of repeatedly making sexual advances at her for over two years and conspiring with the journalists of three different publications, including Rao Jaswant Singh, working with another English daily, to post defamatory and explicit messages on social networking platforms to harm her reputation.

Rashpal, in his defence, claimed that he had performed his duty with honesty and sincerity and the allegations levelled against him were false and levelled to settle scores with him. He further said the complainant created a fake account to post tweets against him and malign him.

“All the stories of the complainant were based on plagiarism, cut-copy-paste (job) and press releases lifted from the public relations wings of several corporates and it is on account of the complainant told not to do so... she felt aggrieved and has registered the present complaint,” said Rashpal in his submission to the court. He denied having ever touched the complainant inappropriately and said that her complaint amounted to libel and defamation.

Rasphal was terminated from his job on November 13, 2018, for misconduct in a separate case. Achlendra and Shahnawaz submitted that the allegations against them were false and no such incident of sexual harassment was done by them.

The duo said they were not even employed in the office of the complainant and had no direct dealing with her, adding that it was an internal matter of the complainant and her colleague.

The two said they were ready to join the investigation and in such circumstances, when the allegations against them were false and they had not indulged in any harassment and criminal intimidation, they should be released on bail.