‘Sextortionist’ gang busted, five arrested

New Delhi

27 October 2021 02:05 IST

They threatened the victim with case of rape

A gang of ‘sextortionists’ has been busted and five people have been arrested in Dwarka’s Dabri, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said the accused have been identified as Revti Devi (33) and her husband Vaibhav (37), both residents of Jeewan Park; Sonu Suri (42), a resident of Rajouri Garden; Sheetal Arora alias Pooja (40), a resident of Burari; and Harbinder Singh (60), a resident of Tagore Garden.

According to the police, on Saturday, a businessman lodged a complaint that he received a call from one Pooja for the purchase of a plyboard. When he reached Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in Janakpuri on Thursday, he received a WhatsApp call from her and five minutes later, she came on an e-rickshaw and took him to a house.

There, she gave him water and after drinking it, he became unconscious. When he gained consciousness, he found himself naked on a bed. Five-six women and three men, who were in the room, then started beating him. They snatched his purse with ₹15,700 in cash in it, a wristwatch and golden ring and demanded ₹7 lakh more and threatened to kill him, the police said.

The police identified the accused and arrested them. The modus operandi was one accused Shivani would collect mobile numbers of targetted persons from an online dating application and pass them on to Ms. Arora. She would invite the person to the residence of Ms. Devi. One of the gang members would then have sex with the target. Subsequently, other gang members would enter the room.

Mr. Singh would play the role of a judge or legal consultant, while Ms. Suri would play the role of an NGO member. One Mukesh and Mr. Vaibhav would act as neighbour and family member of the woman who had had a sexual relation with the victim. They would extort money from the victim with a threat to book him in a false rape case, the police said.

The police said Ms. Suri, who was lodged in jail for 19 months, was the mastermind.