Sex racket busted in south-west Delhi hotel

14, including kingpin, manager, nabbed

14, including kingpin, manager, nabbed

The Delhi police busted a sex racket being run from a hotel in south-west Delhi’s Mahipalpur and arrested 14 persons, said officers on Saturday.

DCP (South West) Manoj C said the Vasant Kunj north police station received a tip-off on Friday and sent a decoy customer to the hotel to verify the information. On the signal of the decoy customer, a police team raided the hotel and arrested the kingpin, the hotel manager, a broker, a driver, seven sex workers and three clients. The hotel has been sealed, the police said.

According to the police, the kingpin and the manager showed seven sex workers to the decoy customer and charged a fixed commission.

During interrogation, the manager told the police that he allowed prostitution on the premises to get more customers as he wasn’t getting many guests and the rooms were mostly unbooked. He admitted that the broker used to bring sex workers to the hotel on his demand, said the police.

The car used for ferrying the women has also been seized, the police added.