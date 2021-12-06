Sex racket busted at spa, six arrested

It used to charge ₹1,000 as commission

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday said that its anti-human trafficking unit has arrested six people for allegedly running a sex racket out of a spa and massage centre in Malviya Nagar.

According to DCP (Crime) Monica Bhardwaj, decoy customers were deployed at Spa, Ayurveda and Panchkarma Therapy Centre. After placing a demand seeking services of girls, the receptionist provided three girls to the decoy customers for paid sex and took ₹2,000 as commission.

“After ascertaining the information on illegal activity in the spa and initial formalities, the police team swung into action and detained the accused,” the DCP said.

The spa had been functioning for five to six months and it used to provide girls for paid sex and charged ₹1,000 as commission for each girl.

“Deals were finalised at the reception after initial verification,” the police said. Six people, including the owner of the centre, Mohit Tiwari, have been arrested.