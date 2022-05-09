Sex determination can’t be trivialised, shown routinely: HC on Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer

The Bench has asked Yash Raj Films to show it the relevant portions of the movie

The Bench has asked Yash Raj Films to show it the relevant portions of the movie

The Delhi High Court on Monday expressed concern over the trailer of an upcoming film - Jayeshbhai Jordaar - starring Ranveer Singh which shows the illegal practice of sex determination of a foetus.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla observed that the illegal practice of sex determination of a foetus can’t be trivialised or shown to be done in a routine manner.

“Don’t trivialise it to show that anybody can walk into any clinic and get it done. The dramatization should be that they are aware [that it is illegal] but it is still being done,” the Bench said while hearing a plea seeking deletion of the scene from the movie.

The Bench asked Yash Raj Films, the makers of the upcoming movie, to show it the relevant portions of the movie.

Senior advocate Jayant Mehta, appearing for the filmmakers, said the movie carries a disclaimer concerning the illegality of the act in question.

Central government counsel said the trailer was certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the filmmakers were asked to put a disclaimer.

The High Court, however, said the disclaimer in the trailer was not noticeable on account of its size and it did not “show the circumstances in which the lady is taken” to the clinic.

The plea stated that the scene in the trailer showing the “use of ultrasound technology in a clinic to determine the sex of the foetus and abortion technique in case of the girl child” is against the law which restricts the advertisement of the ultrasound for sex determination.

The High Court will hear the case again on May 10.