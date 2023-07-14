‘Sewage entered house’: HC directs civic bodies to inspect Sriniwaspuri 

July 14, 2023 02:10 am | Updated 02:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has directed the civic bodies here to inspect the Sriniwaspuri area and suggest remedial measures after a resident filed a plea complaining that sewage and water entered her house following heavy rains over the weekend.

“The respondents [Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority and Delhi government] are directed to conduct an inspection of the area and place their suggestions before the court as to the remedial measures necessary on the next date of hearing,” Justice Prateek Jalan ordered on July 11.

The petition claimed a sewage pipe burst amid heavy rains on July 7 and 8, leading to water and waste entering the woman’s house, damaging food, essentials and personal belongings.

The petitioner, Kamlesh, a widow who was represented by lawyer Lokesh Kumar, told the court that repeated paving of the road in front of her house increased the street level leading to water and sewage entering her house.

“The sewage drain pipe in Sriniwaspuri burst amid heavy rains. As a result, the waste being carried to the drain has overflown into residential colonies and the houses of residents including the petitioner,” the plea said.

“The water level has been rising and constrained the petitioner from procuring supplies for daily sustenance. The petitioner is further constrained since the residential locality of Sriniwaspuri has flooded for the past few days owing to heavy rains coupled with overflowing sewage drain waste,” it stated.

The petitioner also said it was the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s duty to ensure that there is no waterlogging and that stormwater drains are constructed properly. It cannot pass the buck to the residents, she said in the plea.

“Respondent No. 1 has also not ensured that there are proper storm water drains in the area so that the rain water can be drained away,” it stated.

The plea asserted the right to life includes the right to live with human dignity as well as the right to a clean environment. The High Court would hear the case again on July 19.

