Severely polluted days in a year reducing: CSE

The number of severely polluted days in a year has reduced but to meet the air quality standards, Delhi still needs a 65% cut in pollution levels, according to a new analysis by Centre for Science and Environment, a Delhi-based NGO.

“During 2011-14, the number of days with severe levels ranged between 33 and 52 days during the winter months. This has reduced to 20-34 days during 2016-18 winter,” the CSE said in a statement.

“Similarly, the number of severe plus AQI (air quality index) days ranged between 20 and 40 days during the winters of 2011- 2014 and subsequently during the winter of 2016 to 2018-19, this reduced to less than 15 days,” it said.

The CSE said that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) air quality data shows that the three-year average annual PM2.5 level in 2016-2018 is 25% lower than that of 2012-2014.

“However, CSE cautions that even after this reduction and stabilisation, Delhi faces the daunting challenge of 65% reduction from the current baseline to meet the clean air standards for PM2.5,” CSE said.

Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy of CSE, said, “While this level of action has helped in stabilising the problem, much harder decisions and aggressive action at a scale is needed to achieve the 65% cut in PM2.5 to meet the clean air targets.”

Winter smog episodes are getting fewer but longer, according to CSE.