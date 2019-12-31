‘Severe pollution days nearly doubled in 2019’

The number of ‘severe’ air pollution days in Delhi nearly doubled in 2019 compared to 2018, while the number of ‘good’ air quality days increased from 31 to 42, according to data analysis by forecasting agency SAFAR.

The analysis was done using SAFAR’s data and not the data from the Central Pollution Control Board, which has more air quality monitoring stations in Delhi. The value of AQI reported by the agencies vary slightly on a daily basis.

Monsoon effect

“Despite widespread rain, annual value [of PM2.5] could not show appreciable improvement due to record number of extreme pollution events (above severe),” the analysis revealed, adding that good monsoon rain stretched over a longer period helped AQI average in 2019.

The number of ‘severe’ days this year increased to 20, from 11 last year. “Since 2016, we have seen an increase in the number of ‘severe’ pollution days,” said a SAFAR official. The most number of ‘severe’ pollution days in 2019 was in November.

The number of ‘good’ air quality days has increased from 31 (2018) to 42 (2019); ‘satisfactory’ days from 94 to 98; and ‘moderate’ days from 87 to 95. The number of ‘poor’ air quality days has decreased from 52 to 47; and ‘very poor’ from 90 to 63.