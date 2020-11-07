Severe pollution continues to choke Capital

Delhi govt. forms panel to assess impact of Pusa bio-decomposer on farm fires

Delhi’s air quality improved slightly but remained in the ‘severe’ category for the second consecutive day on Friday, with farm fires accounting for 21% of the pollution in the Capital.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was 406; the AQI on Thursday was 450 — the highest so far this year. Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad were also in the ‘severe’ category on Friday, while Gurugram settled in the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category.

Stubble burning

The SAFAR bulletin stated there were 3,225 stubble fires on Thursday in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and neighbouring areas — the highest so far this season. “The boundary layer wind direction is northerly, partly favourable for fire-related intrusion. Stubble burning share in PM2.5 in Delhi's air is estimated at 21% on Friday,” read the bulletin.

SAFAR has forecast a slight improvement in air quality unless more that estimated fire-related emission takes place. “Not so calm surface winds are forecast for the next two days favouring dispersion of pollutants; AQI is likely to improve and stay within the middle-end of the ‘very poor category’, deterioration is expected by late night on November 8 towards the higher end of ‘very poor’,” the bulletin stated.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the Aam Aadmi Party government is working to combat local sources of air pollution and has formed a 15-member Pusa Bio-decomposer Impact Assessment Committee to study the impact of the stubble burning solution that the Delhi government has tried out, so that next year other States may use it as a cheap and viable alternative to stubble burning.

“The committee will submit an assessment report within seven days. We will then submit it to the Supreme Court where a hearing on the matter of pollution is going on,” Mr. Rai said.

He added that the Delhi government has so far received around 2,300 complaints through the ‘Green Delhi’ app and has resolved around 1,346 complaints.

The Minister added that from November 9, 14 teams of the environment department will visit spots mentioned in complaints. Teams will also be formed to implement the ban on crackers.

Mr. Rai welcomed the Centre’s move to set up the Air Quality Commission under M.M. Kutty and hoped that the new panel will look into the issue of stubble burning in neighbouring States and approve the Pusa bio-decomposer technique that the Delhi government is advocating for converting stubble to manure so that farmers have an alternative.