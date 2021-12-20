Several unions hold ‘Rojgaar Sansad’: Rai

A ‘Rojgaar Sansad’ under way at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday.

20 December 2021 01:28 IST

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said that more than 30 students’ organisations, teachers’ unions, trade unions, farmers unions, and NGOs under the banner of “Desh Ki Baat Foundation” organised a “Rojgaar Sansad” at Jantar Mantar to form a National Employment Policy.

“The draft of the National Employment Policy will be given to the Prime Minister on Monday,” Mr. Rai said.

The Minister said that the country is currently facing a crisis of unemployment and even with degrees, youth are wandering from door to door for work.

“Far from creating new employment, recruitment is not being done to lakhs of Government vacancies across the country. And where recruitment is being conducted, it is being done under a contract system, making it difficult for people to live a dignified life,” he said.