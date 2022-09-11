Several State laws need to be tweaked for NEP 2020: Sisodia

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia addressing a colloquium organised by Delhi Teachers University in the Capital on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For successful implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, various State education laws need to be tweaked accordingly or else it will remain a good policy document only, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

Mr. Sisodia, who also hold the education portfolio, said at present there are many contradictions between education laws of different States and the vision of the NEP and if there will be no strategic planning for its implementation, the policy won’t be effective at the ground level.

“Many great policies were made on education in the country since the time India got freedom but they remained good only on paper because no strategies were ever designed or discussed for their implementation. For any policy to be successful, it is very important to connect all the dots of its implementation at the ground level,” Mr. Sisodia said, adding that education-related policies should be given a 360-degree view and all aspects, including teacher training, should be included in it.

He said the country has suffered major losses in the field of education in the past because of missing out on this valuable practice of connecting the dots.

Mr. Sisodia was speaking at a colloquium organised by Delhi Teachers University on ‘National Education Policy 2020: Connecting the Dots’ to discuss the ways for better implementation of new education policy in the upcoming years.

Focus on implementation

Citing a few examples, Mr. Sisodia said if only making policies and laws were enough, the ‘no detention’ policy would have been one of the most successful experiments but it proved to be a “huge failure” as the basic points of its implementation were not taken care of by the authorities.

“No changes were made in the syllabus or teacher training format, no attention was paid to the methods of promotion of the child to the next class and the policy was implemented directly. Due to a lack of preparations and unsuccessful implementation, this policy was withdrawn,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The Minister said something similar has happened with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) as well where learning outcomes have been fixed but changes have not been made on the ground. Teachers working at the ground level are unaware of the methods to bring out the outcomes mentioned in NCF, he said.